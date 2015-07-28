Judge To Decide in Voter Fraud Suit Against Eatonville Mayor

A judge will hear arguments this morning for the second time in a lawsuit alleging Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant committed voter fraud to win his seat.

The town’s former mayor Bruce Mount filed the case after losing the March election. His attorney Jacob Stuart argues Grant bribed residents to vote for him with their absentee ballots.

“This is one of the final steps in getting the people of Eatonville what they deserve—whoever it is—Mayor Mount, maybe it is Anthony Grant—maybe it’s one of the other people. Whoever the new mayor is, we need to get a new election," Stuart said in a phone interview.

Grant denies all allegations and wants the case dropped. He and Eatonville's canvassing board argue Mount’s attorney filed the voter fraud cause past the state’s 10-day statute.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the claims.