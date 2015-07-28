Florida Expediting Concealed Weapon License Applications For Active Military & Veterans

In the wake of the deadly shooting at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Florida is now expediting concealed weapon license applications for military members.

Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs spokeswoman Jenn Meale said Commissioner Adam Putnam would like to see these applications processed within thirty days.

“Commissioner Putnam believes that the men and women who have served and serve our country deserve all the support we can provide and he is pleased to expedite the applications for active military, as well as veterans,” said Meale.

The department is working with tax collectors throughout the state to make the process more convenient. Governor Rick Scott has ordered National Guardsmen to be armed and for Guard recruiters to work from armories.