FL Lawmakers Will Return To Tally For 3rd Special Session

Lawmakers will head back to Tallahassee in October to redraw the state’s Senate districts. It will be the third special session this year.

The first special session happened this summer and dealt with the state budget. The second one takes place next month and will tackle congressional district maps. Then the third one will convene in October to take on state Senate maps.

The League of Women Voters challenged the state Senate maps that were drawn in 2012. In court filings, the senate admitted that it drew districts in violation of a constitutional amendment banning districts carved out to benefit parties or incumbents.

The third session will start October 19th and run through November 6th.