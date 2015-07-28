© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FL Lawmakers Will Return To Tally For 3rd Special Session

By Catherine Welch
Published July 28, 2015 at 12:37 PM EDT
florida-capitol-historic-and-current_cc-2

Lawmakers will head back to Tallahassee in October to redraw the state’s Senate districts. It will be the third special session this year.

The first special session happened this summer and dealt with the state budget. The second one takes place next month and will tackle congressional district maps. Then the third one will convene in October to take on state Senate maps.

The League of Women Voters challenged the state Senate maps that were drawn in 2012. In court filings, the senate admitted that it drew districts in violation of a constitutional amendment banning districts carved out to benefit parties or incumbents.

The third session will start October 19th and run through November 6th.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFlorida Legislaturecongressional maps
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details