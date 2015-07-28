Fishkind Conversations: FL Child Poverty Rate Is Not As Bad As It Seems In "Kids Count" Report
The annual "Kids Count" report was released last week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and it ranked Florida 37th out of 50 states in overall child well-being. Especially dismal was Florida’s child poverty rate – Florida ranked 45th in the nation in that category.
But 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells Nicole Creston he believes Florida’s child poverty rates are lower than the one-in-four average that appears in the study. He says the details are deep in the data.