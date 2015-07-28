$5 Felines: Kitten Season Prompts Drop In Adoption Fees

Are you in the market for a new kitty? Orange County Animal Services is offering $5 cat and kitten adoptions through Thursday.

If you’re wondering why Orange County Animal Services is dropping its adoption fee from $40 to $5, it’s economics 101: Supply and demand.

Summer is kitten season, and so the shelter has seen a big spike in the number of adoptable felines.

“During the summer, cats tend to breed more," said Ashlynn Webb, an intern with Orange County Animal Services. "And right now we have over 125 cats up for adoption at the shelter."

For $5, cats come fixed, microchipped, vaccinated and with five pounds of food. In addition, cats are buy one, get one free right now. And if you’re a dog person, you can also get free cats and dogs if you are or were in the military.