Dena Minning Joins Race for Grayson's Seat

By Matthew Peddie
Published July 27, 2015 at 12:14 PM EDT
Dena Minning
Dena Minning

Alan Grayson’s girlfriend is running for the seat he’s vacating to run for senate. Dena Minning- a biochemist and physician- filed paperwork last Friday as a candidate for US congress in Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

Grayson is running against South Florida congressman Patrick Murphy in the Democratic primary for the US senate.

In a statement he praised Minning’s “commitment to universal healthcare.”

Grayson said he’s not making any endorsements but wishes her well.

Also running in the Democratic primary for Grayson’s congressional seat: his former district director Susannah Randolph, state senator Darren Soto, former state rep. Ricardo Rangel, and former Osceola Democratic Executive Committee chair Valleri Crabtree.

Tags
Central Florida NewsAlan GraysonDena Minning
Matthew Peddie
