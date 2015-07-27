Dena Minning Joins Race for Grayson's Seat

Alan Grayson’s girlfriend is running for the seat he’s vacating to run for senate. Dena Minning- a biochemist and physician- filed paperwork last Friday as a candidate for US congress in Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

Grayson is running against South Florida congressman Patrick Murphy in the Democratic primary for the US senate.

In a statement he praised Minning’s “commitment to universal healthcare.”

Grayson said he’s not making any endorsements but wishes her well.

Also running in the Democratic primary for Grayson’s congressional seat: his former district director Susannah Randolph, state senator Darren Soto, former state rep. Ricardo Rangel, and former Osceola Democratic Executive Committee chair Valleri Crabtree.