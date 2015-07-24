© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
ULA Launches Delta IV Rocket Carrying Military Satellite From Cape Canaveral

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 24, 2015 at 4:52 AM EDT
Photo: ULA via Twitter
Photo: ULA via Twitter

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV launched from Space Launch Complex-37. On board was one of the Air Force’s high-capacity satellite communication system – called Wideband Global SATCOM.

“Kudos to the Air Force and all of our mission partners on today’s successful launch and orbital delivery of the WGS-7 satellite,” said Jim Sponnick, ULA vice president.

The Boeing-built satellite will support military operations through both war and peace times with high speed data and video.

It’s the second launch in eight days for the public-private launch venture ULA. They’re planning on another satellite launch August 31.

