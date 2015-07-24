Landmark Daytona International Speedway Sign Demolished

An iconic sign that served as a photo backdrop for a generation of Daytona tourists has been torn down. Thursday’s demolition is part of a massive Daytona International Speedway redevelopment project.

The landmark 57-foot-tall sign that welcomed visitors to the Daytona International Speedway since 1994 was consigned to history in just a few hours. Construction crews are clearing the area for a major makeover.

Daytona International Speedway’s re-design project is called Daytona Rising. The $400 million endeavor includes upgrades such as new entryways, additional restrooms and concession stands, and more comfortable seats.

Speedway officials say Daytona Rising will create 6,300 jobs.

The project is scheduled to be finished in January 2016.