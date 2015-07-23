Florida Program To Award Teachers Based On Their SAT Scores

Central Florida teachers are speaking out against a state program to give teachers bonuses based on their own SAT or ACT scores. The $44 million program is being billed as a way to reward and retain Florida’s best and brightest teachers. Richard Smith, president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers, said there’s no proof a high SAT score taken decades ago proves that a teacher is doing a good job.

“This scheme is another hair-brained idea from the legislature,” said Smith.

Smith would rather see teacher bonuses based on national board certifications. About 44 hundred Florida teachers are slated to get the $10 thousand bonuses.

The deadline to apply is October 1.