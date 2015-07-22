© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Study Concludes Life Expectancy Of SeaWorld Orcas Same As In The Wild

By Amy Green
Published July 22, 2015 at 1:02 PM EDT
Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.
Photo: Michael Lowin, Wikimedia Commons.

A new study concludes the life expectancy for killer whales born at SeaWorld is the same as those in the wild.

The findings address a key criticism the company has faced since an orca killed a trainer in 2010.

The study appears in the Journal of Mammalogy, published by Oxford University Press.

Kevin Willis oversees animal care at the Minnesota Zoo. He is a co-author of the study.

"We did a formal statistical evaluation because there is lots of opinion out there as to how long they live, and many people think any animal in human care is suffering in some way and so it must have a shorter life expectancy."

Willis says reproductive patterns also are similar.

SeaWorld has been under growing pressure since an orca killed a trainer in Orlando and the 2013 documentary "Blackfish" suggested the whale's treatment contributed to her death.

The documentary contends captive killer whales don't live as long as those in the wild.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsseaworldkiller whaleEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details