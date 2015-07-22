Florida’s Rubio & Bush Called Out On Climate Change

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called out Florida’s presidential hopefuls Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio for their stance on climate change.

Whitehouse has delivered more than a hundred speeches on the Senate floor, trying to put climate change front and center in American politics. He started delivering his weekly “Time to Wake Up” speeches in April of 2012. And the focus of his 107th speech is Florida Senator Marco Rubio and former governor Jeb Bush – both presidential hopefuls.

“Well it seems they’re not sure. I don’t think the science is clear of what percentage is manmade and what percentage is natural, said Whitehouse. “It’s convoluted, says Florida former governor Jeb Bush.”

Rubio’s position is that the climate has always changed and denies the link to human activity.

A Pew poll found two-thirds of U.S. adults believe the earth is warming, with 40 percent blaming humans.