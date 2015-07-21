Intersection: Summertime in Central Florida

It’s summertime in Central Florida. That means afternoon thunderstorms and sweltering temperatures. But it’s also time to hit the water parks, catch a concert, and barbecue.

Theme park podcaster Ken Story talks Central Florida water parks and the closing of the historic Wet and Wild Water Park.

Also, Thomas Ward runs Pig Floyd’s in the Mills-50 district of Orlando. He joins me to talk about his Puerto Rican-inspired take on barbecue.

And, Orlando Weekly’s music critic Bao Le-Huu runs down the summer’s music festivals and concerts.

Bao's Summer Concerts:

7/21 Lord Huron & Widowspeak (The Beacham)

A strong pairing of nationally touring indie-rock bands.

7/24 Downtown Boys (The Space Station)

A rising, hard-left political punk band that impressed here back in March as an opener for Screaming Females

7/25 Have Gun Will Travel (Café DaVinci, DeLand)

A noted, quality Florida folk-rock band making a special appearance at a gem of a venue that doesn’t always get the due it deserves.

8/1 Thomas Wynn & the Believers, Laney Jones & the Lively Spirits (The Social)

A good local pairing. The Believers are a powerful and established Southern rock band. But Laney Jones is a legitimate upcomer

8/6-8/8 Face to Face three-night stand (The Social)

Similar to what Alkaline Trio did at this same club recently, this legendary California pop-punk band takes over the Social for three consecutive nights, each evening focusing on a different classic album.

8/7-8/10 Orlando Nerd Fest (The Geek Easy, Orlando Science Center)

The latest annual culture festival celebrating the area’s burgeoning nerd scene. A three-day event featuring notable musical acts like national nerdcore icon MC Chris and notable locals like Marc with a C, Moonmen From Mars, E-Turn & SPS and Killer Robots.

8/17 Moon Jelly at the In-Between Series (Gallery at Avalon Island)

The In-Between Series is the most interesting and conceptual music series happening in the city right now. And Moon Jelly is one of the city’s weirdest pop bands

8/21 Caffiends 5-Year Anniversary Party (Will’s Pub, Uncle Lou’s, St. Matthews Tavern)

Although centered around the five-year anniversary of local pop-punk band Caffiends, it’s become a Mills Avenue punk-rock block party that features 20 bands and three venues.

8/29 Heckfire’s 2nd Sizzlin Summer Sausage Fest (Café DaVinci)

A one-day fest featuring notable local bands like comedy party rap act Luscious Lisa, soul revival act the Sh-Booms, and swinging twang-rockers the Actomatics.

8/30 Dex Romweber, The Woolly Bushmen, The Sh-Booms (Will’s Pub)

Romweber is a legend of the American rock underground and a big influence on Jack White. Strong local support by frat-rock and early rock & roll upstarts the Woolly Bushmen and fiery soul revival act the Sh-Booms.