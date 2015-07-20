Congressman David Jolly Running For Rubio’s Senate Seat

Congressman David Jolly is running for Marco Rubio’s Senate seat. He’s at least the fourth Republican in the race.

Jolly grabbed headlines when he defeated Democrat Alex Sink in a special election last year for Florida’s 13th Congressional district on the Gulf Coast.

GOP fundraiser Brian Ballard said Jolly’s lack of political experience won’t necessarily hurt him. “Just because he’s only spent a year in Congress doesn’t mean he’s not qualified to move up to the senate,” said Ballard. “A lot of folks never spend any time in government before they run for either governor or the senate.”

Jolly supports same-sex marriage and voted against a Republican plan to make changes to Medicare.

Other GOP candidates vying for Rubio’s seat include Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera, Congressman Ron DeSantis, and Orlando businessman Todd Wilcox.