Dining In The Dark With Orlando's SWAT Team

More than a hundred people in central Florida will be “Dining in the Dark” Thursday for a good cause. Orlando SWAT team members will serve the guests using night vision goggles.

The charity dinner will be in pitch black; diners won’t be able to see their own hands. 15 SWAT officers will serve a four-course meal while testing out their night vision gear.

Sasha Hausman withSecond Harvestsays this benefits the food bank and Lighthouse Central Florida, an organization that helps people with low to no vision.

“Obviously this shows what somebody who might be blind or visually impaired goes through every single day in eating or just navigating through life and it also serves as an example of not knowing where your food is all the time,” said Hausman.

Tickets are $125. Second Harvest will use the money for its program to train adults how to be restaurant or hotel line cooks. The organization also helps place these culinary students in higher than minimum-wage paying jobs.