Volusia Co.'s Creative Happiness Institute Gets Arts Grant, Attention

A Volusia County cultural grant recipient is raising eyebrows…largely, it seems, because of its whimsical name.

The Creative Happiness Institute, Inc - CHI for short - is one of two dozen arts and heritage organizations getting a funding boost of about $2,500 from the county this fiscal year.

According to CHI's website, its motto is "Be creative, be well." Part of its philosophy is that the arts are a source of happiness.

Founder David B. Axelrod says it’s not unusual for an arts organization to have a creative title and an aim to enrich people’s lives.

"There isn’t anyone who doesn’t get a kick out of a good joke, or watching a good movie, or hearing some wonderful music, whatever their specific music, or, for that matter, take joy in a well-rendered photograph or painting," Axelrod said. "It’s all the arts. It’s integral to our lives. There isn’t really an argument against it."

Axelrod is an award-winning author, so his organization’s focus is on literary arts, from poetry slams to writing workshops.

He says the grant will mostly go to bringing authors, lecturers, and other speakers to Volusia County audiences.