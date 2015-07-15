© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Volusia Co.'s Creative Happiness Institute Gets Arts Grant, Attention

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 15, 2015 at 11:00 AM EDT
Creative Happiness Institute logo
Creative Happiness Institute logo

A Volusia County cultural grant recipient is raising eyebrows…largely, it seems, because of its whimsical name.

The Creative Happiness Institute, Inc - CHI for short - is one of two dozen arts and heritage organizations getting a funding boost of about $2,500 from the county this fiscal year.

According to CHI's website, its motto is "Be creative, be well." Part of its philosophy is that the arts are a source of happiness.

Founder David B. Axelrod says it’s not unusual for an arts organization to have a creative title and an aim to enrich people’s lives.

"There isn’t anyone who doesn’t get a kick out of a good joke, or watching a good movie, or hearing some wonderful music, whatever their specific music, or, for that matter, take joy in a well-rendered photograph or painting," Axelrod said. "It’s all the arts. It’s integral to our lives. There isn’t really an argument against it."

Axelrod is an award-winning author, so his organization’s focus is on literary arts, from poetry slams to writing workshops.

He says the grant will mostly go to bringing authors, lecturers, and other speakers to Volusia County audiences.

Tags
Central Florida NewsVolusia CountyartsCreative Happiness InstituteDavid Axelrod
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details