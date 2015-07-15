© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
ULA Launches Next-Gen GPS Satellite From Cape Canaveral

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 15, 2015 at 12:11 PM EDT
Photo: ULA
Photo: ULA

An Atlas V rocket launched successfully from Cape Canaveral Wednesday.

It was the first launch from the space coast since a SpaceX rocket exploded last month.

The Atlas V carried a next generation global positioning system satellite manufactured by Boeing into orbit.

It joins a network of satellites used for military and civilian use and it’s the tenth satellite to head to orbit to update the current GPS network. A total of 12 satellites will be launched for the upgrade.

It was the first of two missions this month for the commercial space venture, United Launch Alliance. ULA plans to launch a military navigation satellite next week.

[caption id="attachment_51083" align="alignnone" width="400"] GPS IIF Satellite. Photo: Boeing[/caption]

