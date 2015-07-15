© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Carlos Lopez-Cantera Launches Senate Campaign

By Matthew Peddie
Published July 15, 2015 at 1:13 PM EDT
Carlos Lopez-Cantera in a still from a video on his senate campaign website
Florida’s lieutenant Governor Carlos Lopez-Cantera has officially launched his senate campaign.

Speaking to supporters at a container warehouse in Miami Wednesday,  Lopez-Cantera said he’s running so that his children can have the same opportunities that the United States gave his Cuban immigrant family.

He said he’s spent the last 10 years fighting for Floridians- as state representative, property appraiser and Lieutenant Governor.

Lopez talked about conservative goals like reducing taxes and shrinking the size of government.

His opponents in the Republican primary include Tea Party favorite, Congressman Ron DeSantis, while Congressman David Jolly is expected to announce a Senate run next week.

 

Matthew Peddie
