Space Coast Set For Atlas V Launch

An Atlas V rocket is set for launch from Cape Canaveral Wednesday morning.

The launch is the first from the space coast since SpaceX’s Flacon 9 rocket explodedshortly after launch late last month.

Atop the Atlas V rocket sits a next generation GPS satellite manufactured by Boeing.

It’s the tenth satellite to head to orbit as a part of an advanced navigation network for both military and civilian use.

The launch is first of two this week for the commercial space venture, United Launch Alliance.

The 45th Weather Squadron is calling for favorable weather. The launch window opens at 11:36 this morning.



