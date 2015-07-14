© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Space Coast Set For Atlas V Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 14, 2015 at 9:39 AM EDT
A GPS Block IIF Satellite sits atop ULA's Atlas V rocket. Photo: United Launch Alliance
An Atlas V rocket is set for launch from Cape Canaveral Wednesday morning.

The launch is the first from the space coast since SpaceX’s Flacon 9 rocket explodedshortly after launch late last month.

Atop the Atlas V rocket sits a next generation GPS satellite manufactured by Boeing.

It’s the tenth satellite to head to orbit as a part of an advanced navigation network for both military and civilian use.

The launch is first of two this week for the commercial space venture, United Launch Alliance.

The 45th Weather Squadron is calling for favorable weather. The launch window opens at 11:36 this morning.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
