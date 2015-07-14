© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: What Orange Co.'s Property Appraiser Does, And Why He's Battling Theme Parks In Court

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 14, 2015 at 2:40 AM EDT
Property appraisers assess the value of home and business properties. That assessment provides the basis for property tax rates.

Sometimes, there’s a disagreement between a property appraiser and an owner over a property’s value.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says those disputes can get pretty colorful here in Central Florida due to a high concentration of an uncommon kind of property – the theme park. And recently, disputes have become lawsuits between Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh and a couple of the area's major theme parks, Sea World and Universal Orlando.

Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston how property appraisal works in Central Florida, from homesteads to theme parks. He starts with Sea World.

Editor's Note: Counties send out property appraisals to homeowners in August, not in May as stated in this commentary.

