FCIR: Leaked Documents Show MBI's Interest In Surveillance Software

The Italian company Hacker Team sells software to governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide. Their technology can infiltrate cellphones and laptops and turn on cameras and microphones - remotely.

The company suffered a security breach last week. Leaked documents reveal the Orange-Osceola Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation was in talks with the company about buying the software.

Trevor Aaronson, the executive director of the Florida Center of Investigative Reporting, speaks with 90.7's Matthew Peddie about the leak and the MBI’s involvement with Hacker Team.