Susannah Randolph Running For Grayson’s Seat

By Catherine Welch
Published July 13, 2015 at 11:59 AM EDT

Congressman Alan Grayson’s district director is running for his congressional seat. Grayson’s seat is open now that he’s running for the U.S. Senate instead of re-election.

Susannah Randolph has been a community organizer, worked for liberal organizations, and until last week was Grayson’s district director.

Randolph said her experience working for the congressman is what makes her the best candidate. “I know who to work in a district that’s 700,000 people and help everybody across the board get results through federal agencies,” said Randolph.

Other Democrats running for Grayson’s congressional seat include state senator Darren Soto, former state rep Ricardo Rangel, and former Osceola County Democratic chair Valleri Crabtree.

Republican businessman Wayne Liebnitzky is also running.

