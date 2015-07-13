© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
OC Board Considers $3.5M Budget to Pay for New Roads, Housing

By Renata Sago
Published July 13, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs File photo, WMFE.
Orange County Commissioners will meet today to discuss a 3-point-5 billion dollar budget to pay for new roads, fire departments, and housing.

Under the proposed budget, funds for health services, parks, and the sheriff’s office would increase without a tax hike.

Assistant county administrator Randy Singh said this is possible because of conservative spending and a recovering economy.

“We’re seeing healthy growth in sales taxes, which is our second largest revenue source, and our first, our largest revenue source, which is property taxes, is going up twelve percent.”

If approved, the budget would come in at $149 million less than last year.

Central Florida News Orange County economic development
Renata Sago
