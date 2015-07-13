OC Board Considers $3.5M Budget to Pay for New Roads, Housing

Orange County Commissioners will meet today to discuss a 3-point-5 billion dollar budget to pay for new roads, fire departments, and housing.

Under the proposed budget, funds for health services, parks, and the sheriff’s office would increase without a tax hike.

Assistant county administrator Randy Singh said this is possible because of conservative spending and a recovering economy.

“We’re seeing healthy growth in sales taxes, which is our second largest revenue source, and our first, our largest revenue source, which is property taxes, is going up twelve percent.”

If approved, the budget would come in at $149 million less than last year.