After Two Failed Attempts, Supplies Make It To International Space Station

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 13, 2015 at 5:30 AM EDT
International Space Station astronauts will unpack much needed supplies Monday.

A Russian spacecraft with 3,000 pounds of food and nearly 1,000 pounds of water made it to the ISS astronauts last week.

The additional supplies clear the way for three more astronauts to join the Expedition 44 crew – set to launch aboard a Soyouz spacecraft later this month.

Two previous attempts to resupply the station failed – including a SpaceX mission that exploded shortly after liftoff late last month.

SpaceX is investigating last month’s explosion of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket.

Central Florida NewsSpaceXISSSpacesuppliessoyouz
