The race to fill Florida House Representative Alan Grayson’s seat is heating up. State senator Darren Soto and former state representative Ricardo Rangel announced plans today to run for the 9th district spot. That’s after Grayson announced plans to join the race for U.S. Senate.

Grayson’s 9th district director Susannah Randolph could file to run for Grayson’s seat, too. She says she’s strongly considering a run.