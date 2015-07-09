© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Hearing Set in Voter Fraud Suit Against Eatonville Mayor Grant

By Renata Sago
Published July 9, 2015 at 11:40 AM EDT
Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant maintained innocence in the lawsuit alleging he cheated to win his seat. Photo: Renata Sago.
A judge will decide at the end of this month whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging Eatonville’s newly elected mayor Anthony Grant partook in voter fraud.

Former mayor Bruce Mount filed the suit against Grant and the Eatonville Canvassing Board after losing the town election in March.

Grant denies claims that he bribed residents to vote for him with absentee ballots. He’s the subject of a pending investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A hearing has been scheduled for July 28 th.

Renata Sago
