Florida Supreme Court Orders New Congressional Districts

The Florida Supreme Court is ordering the Legislature to redraw eight congressional districts in a decision that stands to recast nearly every district in the state.

Singled out in the high court's decision Thursday is Rep. Corrine Brown's district, which snakes from Jacksonville to Orlando.

The court ruled the districts violate a voter-approved state constitutional amendment prohibiting districts that favor incumbents or political parties.

David King is an Orlando attorney representing the coalition including the League of Women Voters of Florida that challenged the districts. He disagrees with Brown's concern that redrawing her district would jeopardize its minority leadership.

"District 5 in an east-west configuration will be an ability-to-elect district for the minority candidate. That is abundantly clear."

The ruling stands to affect 22 of the state's 27 congressional districts. The Legislature must have the new maps ready by October.

Pamela Goodman, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, cheered the decision.

"This has been a long hard battle against what has been unbelievably devious political scheming and egregious behavior on our elected officials."