Congresswoman Brown Calls Redistricting Ruling "Flawed"

By Crystal Chavez
Published July 9, 2015 at 10:58 AM EDT
Photo courtesy of Congresswoman Brown's Office.
State lawmakers will need to draw new congressional maps for next year’s elections. That’s after the Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday the state’s congressional districts violate a constitutional amendment that prohibits gerrymandering.

Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown, whose District 5stretches from Jacksonville to Orlando, called the ruling “flawed." The African-American Congresswoman put out a strongly worded statement saying the Supreme Court’s decision,“fails to take into consideration the rights of minority voters.”

She argued it is important to maintain so-called minority access districts and that the high court did not incorporate the spirit of the 1964 Voting Rights Act.

