Alan Grayson Running For Marco Rubio's Senate Seat

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 9, 2015 at 5:58 AM EDT
706px-alan_grayson_updated_headshot

Congressman Alan Grayson is running for U.S. Senate.

He told 90.7 News he is entering the race for the seat vacated by Marco Rubio.

Grayson joins Florida Congressman Patrick Murphy in the Democratic primary. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has already endorsed Murphy in the race.

"The party bosses in Washington D.C. just don’t understand Florida or Democrats in Florida. They don’t understand what the situation is actually like or what people need," said Grayson.

Murphy's campaign reported $2.5 million in cash on hand. Grayson said he’s already raised $100,000 in contributions in just 24 hours, but he doesn’t think cash is a key issue.

"I don’t think this campaign is going to be about raising money at all. This campaign is about what’s right for us, what’s right for our future, what’s right for seniors," he said.

Grayson told 90.7’s Nicole Creston his platform includes protecting social security. "It’s been years the cost of living seniors have been getting have actually corresponded with their actual cost of living," said Grayson.

He also supports an expansion of Medicare.

In a statement released after Grayson’s announcement, Murphy said he "looks forward to a clean, honest discussion of the issues in this primary."

Congressman Ron DeSantis and businessman Todd Wilcox announced campaigns for the Republican nomination. Lieutenant Governor Carlos Lopez-Cantera is expected to announce his bid next week.

