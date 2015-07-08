Disney World Removes Statue Of Bill Cosby

A bronze statue bust of Bill Cosby is no longer on display at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park. Disney says it removed the statue Tuesday night after the park closed.

Brittany Gavrilova of Celebration started an online petition months ago urging Disney to remove the statue. She says it was hurtful to see the park honor Cosby.

“I’m affected by this because because my aunt, Linda Traitz, was one of the surviving victims; I call her a surviving victim because she was lucky enough to have gotten away,” said Gavrilova.

Cosby admits to giving sedatives to at least one woman he wanted to have sex with in a 2005 deposition just released. Cosby has never been charged in connection with the sexual assault allegations against him.

The Cosby statue was part of Disney’s Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame Plaza.