Central Florida Business Man Running For Rubio’s Senate Seat

By Catherine Welch
Published July 8, 2015 at 12:58 PM EDT

A central Florida businessman is running for Marco Rubio’s U.S. Senate seat. Todd Wilcox served in the Army during Operation Desert Storm and commanded Special Forces as a Green Beret. He was also a CIA case officer before starting his own business.

Wilcox said he’s running for Rubio’s seat because voters need a candidate who isn’t already a member of Congress.

The only major republican running so far is Congressman Ron DeSantis. Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera has said he’ll announce his plans next week.

Democrats vying for Rubio’s seat include Congressman Patrick Murphy, and Congressman Alan Grayson is an expected candidate.

