Why Winter Park Memorial Hospital Plans A $90M Expansion

Winter Park Memorial Hospital hopes to start construction at the beginning of 2016 on a major expansion. The $90 million expansion would double the emergency room and add a five-story, 160-bed tower.

If all goes according to plan, the hospital would add 26 bays to its ER by the end of 2016 and open the new tower by the end of 2017. Hospital Administrator Ken Bradley says the hospital is looking to build now because the community is growing: In particular, senior citizens.

“We’re living longer, which is a wonderful trend, but as our community and as our citizens age, their need for health care services in some cases go up exponentially," Bradley said.

The hospital already has a senior ER, and plans to tailor more programs for the elderly. The public will have the chance to comment on the plans August 4 and August 28.

