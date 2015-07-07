Pastor's Petition Seeks Protection For Refusal To Perform Same Sex Marriages

A pastor from Clermont is gathering signatures in an online petition to provide legal protection for religious leaders opposed to same sex marriage. Chris Walker, pastor at Cathedral of Power, says this is about freedom of religion.

“To insure that pastors, clergy members and churches are not required to perform marriages or related ceremonies that might violate their sincerely held religious beliefs," said Walker.

The petition asks Governor Rick Scott to sign a ‘pastor protection act’ into law. Ten thousand people have signed it so far.

State Representative Scott Plakon is already drafting a bill for the next Florida legislative session that would make it clear pastors and other clergy will not face civil or criminal penalties if they choose not to perform same sex marriages.