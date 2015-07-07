Fishkind Conversations: Five Major Economic Events Shaking Up Central Florida

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says five major economic events are ready to re-shape central Florida…and they’ve all happened in just the last week.

It’s mostly good news, says Fishkind, starting with the positive US employment report for June. The only negative on Fishkind’s Top Five list is a ripple effect from the financial instability in Greece, causing a tumble in the stock market and a downtick in interest rates that could strain the purse strings of Florida’s significant retiree population.

The remaining three items are last week’s BP settlement, the accelerating deterioration in Puerto Rico’s economy, and President Obama’s proposed expansion of overtime pay.

And it’s that last one Fishkind says will affect central Florida the most – the president’s push to raise the threshold at which employers must pay overtime to salaried workers.