© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Five Major Economic Events Shaking Up Central Florida

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 7, 2015 at 2:18 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says five major economic events are ready to re-shape central Florida…and they’ve all happened in just the last week.

It’s mostly good news, says Fishkind, starting with the positive US employment report for June. The only negative on Fishkind’s Top Five list is a ripple effect from the financial instability in Greece, causing a tumble in the stock market and a downtick in interest rates that could strain the purse strings of Florida’s significant retiree population.

The remaining three items are last week’s BP settlement, the accelerating deterioration in Puerto Rico’s economy, and President Obama’s proposed expansion of overtime pay.

And it’s that last one Fishkind says will affect central Florida the most – the president’s push to raise the threshold at which employers must pay overtime to salaried workers.

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details