© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cuba: The Island, The Expats And The Music

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 7, 2015 at 10:03 AM EDT
Street of Old Habana, Cuba. Photo: Emmanuel Huybrechts, CC
Street of Old Habana, Cuba. Photo: Emmanuel Huybrechts, CC

For the first time in more than 50 years, the United States will reopen its embassy in Havana and Cuba will reopen its embassy in Washington, D.C. The diplomatic thaw is opening up new opportunities for trade and travel, while here in Central Florida, direct flights from Orlando to Cuba are starting up.

But what does the easing of restrictions mean for expat Cubans? And what impact will new business and tourism have on Cuba?

To talk more about the changes to come for Cuba, 90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks with Stetson University’s International Business chair Bill Andrews. And 90.7’s Crystal Chavez reports on how expats in Central Florida are feeling about the diplomatic thaw.

Later in the program, we’ll hear from a Cuban musician keeping the spirit of Cuban music alive here in Florida.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionTourismmusicexpatsCuba
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details