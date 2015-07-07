Cuba: The Island, The Expats And The Music

For the first time in more than 50 years, the United States will reopen its embassy in Havana and Cuba will reopen its embassy in Washington, D.C. The diplomatic thaw is opening up new opportunities for trade and travel, while here in Central Florida, direct flights from Orlando to Cuba are starting up.

But what does the easing of restrictions mean for expat Cubans? And what impact will new business and tourism have on Cuba?

To talk more about the changes to come for Cuba, 90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks with Stetson University’s International Business chair Bill Andrews. And 90.7’s Crystal Chavez reports on how expats in Central Florida are feeling about the diplomatic thaw.

Later in the program, we’ll hear from a Cuban musician keeping the spirit of Cuban music alive here in Florida.