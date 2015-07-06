LYNX Faces Major Transition as CEO Resigns

The resignation of LYNX CEO John Lewis, Jr. is part of a major transition for the regional bus service. He will leave for North Carolina next month to head the Charlotte Area Transit System, prompting the LYNX board of directors to push for a new leader and new funding for the bus service.

State representative and former LYNX driver Victor Torrres said LYNX must meet the growing demand for public transportation with more buses and drivers.

“How can you provide service? You have the Sunrail. You want to meet trains. You want to provide people with the opportunity to get one place to another. It’s very hard for the average passenger out there,” he said.

Every day, LYNX offers over 105,000 rides in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties and parts of Polk and Volusia. Passenger wait times can average between 30 minutes and 2 hours depending on the bus route.

Torres said improving the system will mean that the next LYNX leader will need to overcome the system’s main hurdle: funding.

“It’s trying to catch hat and head trying to get money to try to keep the system running; to buy new equipment; to keep employees; to make sure the routes are picking up passengers in a timely fashion,” Torres added.

He has asked the Central Florida Expressway to dedicate a percentage of money from tolls to LYNX.

Meanwhile, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs hopes to raise money for the bus service from state rental car surcharge fees.