Florida Hospital Kissimmee's New Tower Opens Today

Florida Hospital Kissimmee is now seeing patients in its new 80-bed tower. The tower is the largest part of a $72 million dollar expansion.

Hospital Administrator Jeff Villanueva said most patients come through the ER, which sees more than 50,000 patients a year.

“There’s a shortage of primary care physicians in this market," Villanueva said. "So patients are continuing to use the emergency department as their primary care.”

The hospital also tripled its emergency room to 35 beds. Florida Hospital Kissimmee is also expanding cardiac services at the hospital.

There are five hospitals in Osceola County, and four of them have had major expansions in the last three years.

But is Osceola County all done growing? Not even close, says Villanueva said.

“Osceola County is the fastest growing county in Central Florida and all the market indicators and financial indicators clearly show that we’re poised to continue to grow in this area at a higher than Seminole and Orange County," he said.

The new tower is designed to add two more floors in the future.