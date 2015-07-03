© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: ReptiDay In Melbourne Promises Snakes, Lizards And More

By Crystal Chavez
Published July 3, 2015 at 1:50 PM EDT
19212589341_fa3c0b2dba_z
Photo courtesy of ReptiCon

Saturday, the Eau Gallie Civic Center in Melbourne will be filled with spiders, snakes, and bearded dragons. It’s ReptiDay, a one-day version of the longer decade-old reptile convention, ReptiCon.

The growing popularity of ReptiCons across the country, including several in Orlando each year, has spawned the shorter ReptiDays in nearby markets.

"We're going to have educational programs about every hour. We'll have some people on snakes, lizards. As far as the overall show, there's really no telling exactly what they will see because there's a wide variety of different animals there," said ReptiCon’s Michael Dean.

Listen to Dean's entire conversation with 90.7's Nicole Creston by clicking the player above.

