Central Florida Preparing For July 4th Fireworks

The City of Orlando is holding a family-friendly Fourth of July event at Lake Eola Park from 4 to 10 p.m. Expect music, activities for kids, food vendors and fireworks accompanied by the Orlando Concert Band at the Fountain just past 9 p.m.

Some people are going to celebrate Independence Day by going for a run. The City of Melbourne kicks off July 4th with a 5K at 7 a.m. A patriotic parade makes its way through downtown Melbourne at 10 a.m. Later that night, there will be a fireworks display over the Indian River Lagoon at 9 p.m. Star Spangled Sanford takes place on the Riverwalk from 4 to 10 p.m. Fireworks will light the sky over Lake Monroe.

Osceola County is doing its annual Sci-Fi Fourth of July with a sci-fi themed costume contest Saturday at 7 p.m. at Celebration Town Center. Fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.