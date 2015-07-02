Daytona State College May Lower Tuition By Spring

Daytona State College students may pay lower tuition starting next spring. The college’s president says he wants to take the lead in making higher education more affordable.

Daytona State College is looking at the possibility of lowering tuition by two percent. That’s a savings of about $2 per credit hour. Daytona State College President Thomas LoBasso says the college has been reorganizing and running as efficient as possible.

“We were able to see that we had the ability to reduce tuition by a little bit, to pass along our efficiencies to the student," said LoBasso.

Tuition at the college has been flat over the past four years. Their budget for 2015-2016 is $85 million. That’s a million dollars less than the previous budget but LoBasso is confident the tuition reduction can be done.

The board could take a vote as early as August.