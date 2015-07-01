Battery Maker Looking To Add Nearly 1,000 Jobs In Brevard Co

A lithium battery maker in Brevard County is looking to expand its operations and create nearly a thousand new jobs. The company, Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, makes batteries for everything from golf carts, to power tools, to radio controlled vehicles.

It wants to expand its manufacturing plant and headquarters in Palm Bay, promising to add nearly a thousand jobs. But the company says it has places in Utah and Nevada that it will consider expanding instead – if tax breaks aren’t granted.

Palm Bay Economic Development Administrator Andy Anderson says this company and these jobs are exactly what Palm Bay is looking for. “After the space program faded we became aware that we’re not diversified enough,” said Anderson. “So to capitalize on technology, especially this lithium battery technology which is really a big emerging market, gets us to that point where we’re diversified.”

Brevard County Commissioners will consider a resolution to give the battery maker tax breaks at its Tuesday meeting.