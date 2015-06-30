© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: The Controversy Over H-1B Visas

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 30, 2015 at 6:53 AM EDT
Photo: USEmbassy.gov

Thousands of H1B visas are issued each year.

They allow US companies to hire foreign workers for specialized positions that they can’t fill with American workers.

Some companies say the quota for these visas is too low, and the tech industry especially needs more freedom to hire talent from overseas. But others say there are loopholes in the system that are being exploited.

Recently the New York Times reported on layoffs at Disney, where IT workers were told to train their replacements- Indian IT workers on H1B visas.

To talk about the visa program 90.7's Matthew Peddie speaks with Julia Preston from the New York Times about her reporting. Also, the CEO of a Central Florida tech start-up joins the program along with Congressman John Mica to talk about the politics of the visa debate.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
