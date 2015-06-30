© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sen. Bill Nelson Asks Labor Dept to Investigate H-1B Visa Program

By Renata Sago
Published June 30, 2015 at 12:20 PM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.s.

Florida U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is calling on the federal government to investigate potential abuses of the H-1B visa program.

The program is intended to bring in foreign talent to fill jobs in fields that have labor shortages, but Nelson says some companies are abusing the visas by using them to outsource jobs.

In a letter to federal Labor Department, Nelson expressed concern about Catalina, a St. Petersburg company that has used an outsourcing firm to replace American employees with less paid foreign workers.

Nelson’s push comes weeks after a New York Times report exposed that Disney World fired a group of American employees and replaced them with foreign workers.

Nelson is joined by nine other senators in his call to action.

