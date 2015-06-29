Space X Searching For Answers And Debris Along Florida Coast

Space X is reviewing every frame of video to find out exactly why its Falcon 9 rocket exploded shortly after liftoff Sunday. Search crews are also on the hunt for fallen debris.

Teams from Space X and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching more than 100 miles off shore for debris from the Falcon 9 rocket. The search is also focused on beaches north of Cape Canaveral, and officials urge the public to report anything that might have washed ashore. Space X said people should refrain from touching rocket debris, as it could be toxic or explosive.

The Space X Falcon 9 rocket exploded a little more than two minutes after liftoff. It was carrying supplies for the International Space Station.

Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham said while this is a setback for Space X, there’s no reason to panic. “Getting into space is hard, it’s dangerous, and fortunately we have much fewer failures than we did in the past, but we’re always going to have failures in space,” said Ketcham. “It’s a dangerous, risky, complex business.”

This is the second failed shipment of supplies to the International Space Station.

NASA’s debris reporting hotline – 321-867-2121