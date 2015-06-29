© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Food Stamp Recipients In Florida Buy From Farmers

By Amy Green
Published June 29, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Food stamp recipients in Florida are buying a lot more from farmers and farmers markets.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says expanding access to fresh produce for SNAP recipients has been a top priority.

Redemptions under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly the Food Stamp program, have ballooned since 2008 more than a thousand percent.

Amy Rupert-Secol is chief vegetable officer at Homegrown, a local food co-op. She says even more could be done to get low-income families to shop local.

"These folks they might think they can only use their card at regular big box stores like Publix and Walmart to use their card. But it would be great if there was something included that said here are local places to buy local food."

Nationwide the number of food stamp recipients buying from roadside stands, farmers markets and farmers themselves is exploding.

The USDA says it’s made it a priority to help SNAP recipients use their benefits at farmers markets.

Tags
USDACentral Florida Newsfarmers
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details