Supreme Court Ruling Gives Florida Couples 'Security'

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 26, 2015 at 11:47 AM EDT
rainbow_flag_breeze

Same-sex marriage was legal in Florida before today’s Supreme Court ruling, but the decision still impacts same-sex couples in the state.

That’s according to attorney Wade Vose. He says the high-court ruling not only legalizes same-sex marriage, but requires that all states recognize those marriages.

“Same sex couples who have been married in any state in the United States can have an additional feeling of security that their marriage rights are now secure,” says Vose.

Same-sex marriage has been legally recognized in Florida since January  as a result of a federal district court ruling.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSupreme Courtsame-sex marriageequalitySCOTUS
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
