Disney Is Banning Selfie-Sticks Completely From Its Parks

No more selfie-sticks at Walt Disney World… period. Disney is banning selfie-sticks from its theme parks starting Tuesday.

The company says they are a growing safety concern for guests and staff and that they are disruptive because rides have had to be stopped when workers spot a selfie-stick. Disney has been cracking down on selfie-sticks, first with verbal warnings and now with this outright ban.

Clint Gamache runs a local theme park blog called "Thrill Geek." He says it was just a matter of time for this ban.

“I’ve actually caught myself a couple of times dodging them, you know they’re just obnoxious. If you’re trying to watch a parade or a show at the theme parks people are sticking up this three-foot pole up in the air, obstructing your view,” said Gamache.

Disney says it’s going to put more signage but if anyone is seen with a selfie- stick at the gate they will be asked to check it in.