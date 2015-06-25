Healthcare Provider For Uninsured Applauds Supreme Court Ruling

Providers of free healthcare services for the uninsured and underinsured in Central Florida are applauding Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act.

Marni Stahlman is president of Shepherd’s Hope. She says many of their previous patients were able to get health care coverage because of the Obamacare subsidies.

“By having this held up we now are assured that these patients will be able to continue to have health care services provided through the exchange for them and not need to resource an organization like Shepherd’s Hope,” she said.

Stahlman says her organization would not have been able to keep up with the need and influx of patients had this ruling gone the other way.