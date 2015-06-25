OPD Celebrates Groundbreaking of New Headquarters in Parramore

What was once an old bus terminal is now the future site of the Orlando Police Department's three-story, 96-thousand square foot headquarters.

City officials celebrated he groundbreaking of the new building in Parramore. The facility will include new technology and dedicated rooms for community events.

Police chief John Mina said the move to a more central location will help officers interact better with residents and revamp Parramore.

“We’re hoping to help revitalize it. You know, we’ve got Orange Blossom Trail. South and Anderson. We’ve got the 408, easy access to I-4, so operationally, this is a better location for us.”

District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill called the building a "catalyst" for the transitioning area.

“Something that’s positive for the community. It’s not encroaching on the community. But what it is doing is being that bridge builder for the community,” she commented.

The total project cost is estimated at $45 million dollars. Work should be finished by next fall.