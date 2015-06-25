Florida Rep. Plakon Calls SCOTUS Obamacare Ruling Stunning

Stunning: that’s what Republican State Representative Scott Plakon calls Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling upholding Obamacare subsidies. He sides with Justice Antonin Scalia’s strong dissent.

Plakon does not agree the words “established by the state” in the Affordable Care Act should mean “established by the state or the federal government.”

“It’s really quite stunning that the Supreme Court has come down to this. They’ve made what appears to be a political decision rather than a decision based on the clear meaning of the text,” said Plakon.

Plakon thinks this should increase the resolve of Republicans in Washington to resist this law, repeal it and replace it. One idea of his is to give people vouchers to buy health insurance in the open market.