© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Water District Director Says No Pressure From Scott Administration

By Amy Green
Published June 25, 2015 at 2:00 AM EDT
Ann Shortelle. Photo courtesy St. Johns River Water Management District
Ann Shortelle. Photo courtesy St. Johns River Water Management District

Ann Shortelle is the St. Johns River Water Management District's new executive director.

She takes over during a time of turmoil for the agency that oversees water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.

The water district's former executive director stepped down last month as four senior managers also resigned. Some environmentalists speculate the Scott administration and state Department of Environmental Protection played a part.

Shortelle was executive director of the Suwannee River Water Management District. She talked with 90.7's Amy Green, who began the conversation.

Tags
Central Florida Newsst. johns river water management districtann shortelleEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details