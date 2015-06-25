Water District Director Says No Pressure From Scott Administration

Ann Shortelle is the St. Johns River Water Management District's new executive director.

She takes over during a time of turmoil for the agency that oversees water use and protects waterways and wetlands in central and north Florida.

The water district's former executive director stepped down last month as four senior managers also resigned. Some environmentalists speculate the Scott administration and state Department of Environmental Protection played a part.

Shortelle was executive director of the Suwannee River Water Management District. She talked with 90.7's Amy Green, who began the conversation.